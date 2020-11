Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Peggy's life story with friends and family

Share Peggy's life story with friends and family

Peggy Hallam



Greenfield - Peggy Ann (Kimmell) Hallam, age 82, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Vincennes on March 19, 1938 to Louis and Jessie (Southers) Kimmell. Visitation will be November 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store