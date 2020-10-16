Peggy Joyce Kenworthy



Indianapolis - Peggy Joyce Kenworthy, PJ, 79 of Indianapolis, Indiana died on Friday October 2nd, 2020 at Community Hospital South in Greenwood, from complications of diabetes. She is survived by her sons, Mark Hedges, Kurt Kenworthy and Kyle Kenworthy, her grandson Kane Kenworthy, her sisters Togie Hedges, Marlene Koergte and Louise Gilbert, and countless other family members that loved her dearly. She was the light in our lives and we miss her every day. We will be celebrating her life at a ceremony in the future. Time and place will be announced.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store