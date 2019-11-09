|
|
Peggy Lou Pace
Noblesville - Peggy Lou (Wade) Pace, 93, of Noblesville, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 25, 1926 to Ina Wade in Herrin, Illinois.
Early in her life Peggy worked for American States Insurance Company and later retired alongside of her publisher husband, Bill Pace, from The Topics Newspapers in 1986. She attended Faith Community Church. Peggy was an avid Bingo and Bridge player. She enjoyed sitting out on her patio of her home on Morse Lake watching the water and the boats. Peggy and Bill would vacation in Destin, Florida during the winter months. She seldom missed a Thursday night at Pebble Brook Golf Club to listen to Dave Lowe, who always played "Sentimental Journey" for her. Peggy loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Patti (Mike) Lewis, Cindy Leinhos, and Sandy (Jeff) Dunham; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Lewis, Jr., Billy Lewis, Mandi (Aaron) Gilliland, Denny Leinhos, Taylor (Eric) Freeman, and Samantha West; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lily, and AJ Lewis, Nora, Charlotte, and Nash Gilliland, Ayden Jones, and Camryn Leinhos-Mattingley; nieces, Sherri Hazelwood and Selina Copeland.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Pace; daughter, Peggy Sue Pace; son-in-law, Doug West; grandson, Andrew William Lewis; and half-sister, Pamela Goodwin.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Faith Community Church, 19201 Promise Road in Noblesville, with Pastor Patrick Propst officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Church, 19201 Promise Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019