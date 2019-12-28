|
Pete Cava
Indianapolis - Pete Cava, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away suddenly on December 18, 2019 from an aortic dissection.
Born on Staten Island, NY on July 26, 1946, Pete graduated from Fordham University in 1969, and during his stint in the US Army, served in the Public Affairs Office of the First Infantry Division at Ft. Riley, Kansas. He joined the AAU after working as a sports reporter and a radio program director.
Pete was the face of US Track & Field Press Services, and served as the US Team Press Officer for numerous international meets, as well as five editions of the US Olympics Track & Field trials. He also worked five Olympic Games as a researcher for NBC.
Pete was involved with The Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) and The World Baseball Classic. He was also a correspondent for Agence France Presse. He was an author, mentor, and a man of faith. As a parishioner of Saint Luke Catholic Church, his beliefs led him to be involved in ministries, such as mission trips to Cuba, Right to Life, and Cursillo, to name a few.
Those that knew Pete remember him as always smiling, with a kind word for anyone he met, and was known for his many stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Adele Cava. He is survived by his wife Molly, son Andy, daughter Nancy (Mark), granddaughter Molly, and many beloved cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 4pm-7pm at Leppert Mortuary (740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240). A funeral mass will take place on Friday, January 3rd at 11:30am at St. Luke Catholic Church (7575 Holliday Drive E., Indianapolis, IN 46260). Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019