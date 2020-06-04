Pete Enders
Pittsboro - Pete Enders, 71, passed away at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a courageous 13-year battle with prostate cancer. He was the son of Paul and Jean Enders. Pete loved to camp and trail ride and was the owner of two horses. Traveling brought much enjoyment to Patty and Pete especially their Route 66 trip in their Mustang. He also enjoyed target shooting with friends and family and woodworking, especially with his buddy Larry. After retirement he spent many hours in his workshop on projects for his family, friends, and his church. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Pete enjoyed his 25 years of service as a Reserve Deputy with the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department. He retired as a Quality Engineer with Covidien. He is survived by his wife Patty (Oliver) Enders, son Cory, sister Theresa Sublett (Mike) and many nieces and nephews and predeceased by his brothers Paul and Patrick. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church on Saturday June 6th at 10:30 with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael's Church 3354 W. 30th Street Indianapolis, IN 46222. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
