1986 - 2020
Peter D. Dykema II, 33, passed away on April 15, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1986, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Leigh and Peter Dykema.

Peter grew up with three sisters on his parent's farm in Zionsville, Indiana. He spent much of his childhood outside exploring family farms with his siblings and cousins. Peter developed an endless love for animals, caring for his family's cats, dogs, rabbits, chickens, and horses. He also enjoyed biking, painting and drawing, and gardening.

After graduating from Zionsville Community High School, Peter went on to study business economics and earn his degree from Emory University in 2009.

Peter appreciated thoughtful political discussion, a good laugh and dry humor, and plentiful cereal. He was a bright light and touched the hearts of many people with his kindness and compassion. Peter will always be remembered for his sweet and gentle soul, intellect, beautiful spirit, and handsome smile. He was beloved and will be greatly missed by many across the country.

"[T]hose who have suffered, or those who are now suffering, are not alone . . . God is and has been present for each and every one of us, forever before and forever after. There is nothing powerful enough to separate him from us. No Angel or Demon. No powers, no past, present or future events. Nothing in all creation can create space between us and God." - Peter Dykema II

Peter is survived by his parents and three sisters: Rebecca Dykema (Edoardo Luciani), Gwendolyn O'Connor (Kevan), and Anna Dykema (Jonathon Braun). Peter is also survived by his grandmothers, Muriel Dykema and Helen Dickinson.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The Trevor Project (P.O. Box 69232, West Hollywood, CA 90069) and the San Diego Humane Society (5480 Gaines St., San Diego, CA 92110).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
