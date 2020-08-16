Peter David Cullen
Passed peacefully on August 10, 2020. Pete graduated from Butler University, and went on to receive his Masters in Pharmacology from Indiana University. He then began his life-long working career with Eli Lilly. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, the Audubon Society, Millersville Lodge 126, Indianapolis Scottish Rite, Murat Shrine and the Second Presbyterian Church of Indianapolis.
Pete spent many summers of his youth with his family at Pelican Lake near Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, and after retirement purchased his lake home on the same lake. Pete spent many days happily fishing, bird watching, and just relaxing on his deck, watching the lake. He enjoyed spending time with his brother and family whether fishing in Alaska and/or enjoying a stuffed carne asada burrito on the beach in San Diego, CA. He was a devoted brother to his sister, visiting her often in Terre Haute and traveling with her after she lost her husband.
Passing before him was his father, Dr. Paul K. Cullen, his mother, Edith Mae (Champion) Cullen, and brother-in-law Donald W. Reely. Pete is survived by his sister, Lila Lenore (Cullen) Reely of Terre Haute, Indiana, and his brother, Dr. Paul Kent Cullen, Jr. (Diane) of Santa Barbara, California. He is also survived by his nephews Bill Reely (Jan), P. Scott Reely, Paul Cullen, Reed Cullen; and his nieces Elizabeth Wells (Bert), and Margaret Amaral (Butch)
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no service. Per Pete's wishes, any memorials would be appreciated if made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
or The Murat Temple 510 N New Jersey St Indianapolis IN 46204.