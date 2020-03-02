Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Catholic Church
7225 Southeastern Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Peter E. Stedman


1931 - 2020
Peter E. Stedman Obituary
Peter E. Stedman

Indianapolis - 88, passed away March 2, 2020. He was born June 23, 1931 in Lockport, NY, to the late Frank and Irma Newman Stedman. Peter was a graduate of Lockport High School, and attended University of Buffalo, Erie Technical College and IUPUI. He married Eleanor Jane "Betty" Shubbuck, December 29, 1951, and was employed with Eli Lilly & Co., as a Sr. Systems Analyst for over 30 years. Peter was a longtime member of Church of the Nativity Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 12:00 p.m. at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 7225 Southeastern Ave.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Stedman; sons, Paul E. (Janice Cooley) and James P. Stedman; grandchildren, Nicholas, Brett and Gabrielle; and sister, Barbara Gastmeyer. A granddaughter, Megan Stedman; and three brothers, Earl, Richard and Thomas Stedman, preceded him in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to Riley Hospital for Children. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
