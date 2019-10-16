|
Dr. Peter Francis McKay
Abilene, Texas - Dr. Peter Francis McKay, 61, passed away on October 8, 2019 in Abilene, TX. Born in Indianapolis October 3, 1958, to Robert and Zita (Kriese) McKay, Peter graduated from IUPUI and ultimately received his doctorate from Midwestern University's Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Peter was certified by the American Osteopathic Board in September, 2010, and served as a physician throughout the U.S., most recently in Knox City, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kellie (McKay) Nichols. He is survived by his children Jessie (Babak) Loghmani, Joshua, and Katherine; grandchildren Robert, Gavin, Xander and Ayden McKay, Saman and Sasha Loghmani; sister Elaine (Preston) Hobbie, brother Michael (Geri) McKay; and companion Sarah Kennedy.
Calling will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6350 Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2pm-4pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following, at 4pm, at St. Ann.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 1201 E. Maryland Street, Indianapolis, 46202.
