Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
6350 Mooresville Road
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
6350 Mooresville Road
Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Peter Francis McKay


1958 - 2019
Dr. Peter Francis McKay Obituary
Dr. Peter Francis McKay

Abilene, Texas - Dr. Peter Francis McKay, 61, passed away on October 8, 2019 in Abilene, TX. Born in Indianapolis October 3, 1958, to Robert and Zita (Kriese) McKay, Peter graduated from IUPUI and ultimately received his doctorate from Midwestern University's Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Peter was certified by the American Osteopathic Board in September, 2010, and served as a physician throughout the U.S., most recently in Knox City, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kellie (McKay) Nichols. He is survived by his children Jessie (Babak) Loghmani, Joshua, and Katherine; grandchildren Robert, Gavin, Xander and Ayden McKay, Saman and Sasha Loghmani; sister Elaine (Preston) Hobbie, brother Michael (Geri) McKay; and companion Sarah Kennedy.

Calling will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6350 Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2pm-4pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following, at 4pm, at St. Ann.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 1201 E. Maryland Street, Indianapolis, 46202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
