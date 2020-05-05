Our loving parents, Peter G. and Eleanor D. (Kinzie) Pasotti, both departed this life in the last month. Together for over 65 years, they could not bear to be apart for long. Eleanor passed away April 5, 2020 of pneumonia and Peter on May 1, 2020 after a stroke.
Eleanor was born in Peru, Indiana on March 6, 1933 to Ralph and Lelah Kinzie. She has one sister, Joann Draughon who survives. She was a graduate of Muncie Central High School. She attended Franklin College before receiving a degree in English at Ball State University.
Pete, as he was known by family and friends, was born in London, England on September 9, 1930 to F. George and Victoria Pasotti. The family, including his older brother Mike Pasotti who survives, emigrated to Muncie, Indiana in 1935. Pete became a proud citizen of the United States in 1944. He graduated from Muncie Burris High School and attended Ball State University. He also served in the Air Force during the Korean War and earned a degree in business from Indiana University upon his return. Pete was a 32nd Degree Mason and was active at Lawrence United Methodist Church as Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
An introduction from lifelong friend Jack Chaddock during their high school years, led to a first date on Groundhog Day and eventually marriage in 1954. Mom and Dad were a very devoted couple and shared many interests. They loved to travel, making several trips to Europe, Russia, and Canada, and visited 45 of the 50 states. They loved to entertain and vacation with their many friends and had a knack for making every day a special occasion.
Pete was a salesman for pharmaceutical companies A.H. Robins, American Home Products and Pfizer. He combined his personality, persistence and love of people to become somewhat of a legend with the companies that he worked for. In short, he could sell anything to anybody. That same vibrant personality endeared him to both family and friends and everyone he met.
Eleanor was a lifelong gardener and lover of books. She was a collector, buyer and seller of books, specializing in rare children's books, for over 40 years. She was a devoted mother and dedicated volunteer to the Indianapolis Public Library. She was also active in the Girl Scouts and at Lawrence United Methodist Church.
Pete and Eleanor were preceded in death by their parents and granddaughter, Andrea Zentz. They leave behind a loving family: daughter Diane K. Rupert (Mark), and son David K. Pasotti (Sandra), four grandchildren, Stacy Zentz, David J. Pasotti (Emily), Nicholas Pasotti (Lara), Michael Pasotti, and four great-grandchildren, James Murphy, Ava Murphy, Morton Murphy IV, and Madalynn Murphy.
Should you so choose, memorial contributions may be made to SeedsofHopeIndy.org or Indyplfoundation.org.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.