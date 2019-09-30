Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Luke
Resources
Peter John Cislak


1931 - 2019
Peter John Cislak Obituary
Peter John Cislak

Indianapolis - Peter John Cislak born June 26th, 1931, left this world on September 28, 2019.

Peter was a lifelong Indianapolis resident. He graduated from Shortridge High School and went on to Purdue University for undergraduate and graduate work. He worked at Reilly Tar and Chemical for 20 years and taught at IUPUI, DePauw University and Purdue University over the years, He was an active member of St. Lukes Catholic Church. He is a 4th degree Knights of Columbus member and was town clerk of Williams Creek for 25 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Francis Edward Cislak, Jeanette Huling CIslak and Lois Martin Cislak. He will join his wife of 64 years, Margaret Noble Cislak and son, David John Cislak in heaven.

Peter is survived by his children, Gregory Noble Cislak (Catherine), Carol Margaret De Smul (Pierre) and Susan Marie Sokolsky. He leaves behind five Grandchildren, Clifton Boyd Cislak (Anya), Mary Margaret Tresize (Andrew), Adrian Francis De Smul, Neil Peter De Smul and Francis Preston Cislak. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Aaron Noble Cislak, Kira Madeline Cislak, Sarah Margaret Tresize, Thomas Carter Tresize and Catherine Louise Tresize.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Dr E, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Visitation will be at St. Luke on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 with a graveside burial service. Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
