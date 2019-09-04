Services
Peteris Kelpis Obituary
Peteris Kelpis

Indianapolis - Peteris "Pete" Kelpis passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 83. Pete was born in Palsmanane, Latvia on December 13, 1935 to parents Karlis and Zenta (Talbergs) Kelpis. Pete worked as a Master Stone Mason during his career. He was a dedicated member of the Indianapolis First Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church and active member of the Indianapolis Latvian Community Center. He enjoyed glass etching, gardening and reading.

Pete is survived by his wife, Yautra (Krumkalns) Kelpis, whom he married on September 1, 1962 in Wisconsin. Also surviving are his son, Erik Viktor Kelpis, daughter, Julie Hartman (David) and brother, Karlis Kelpis (Sue).

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Martins "Marty" Kelpis.

Calling will be held from 10am until 11am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Indianapolis First Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church located within Pleasant View Lutheran Church, 801 W. 73rd Street, Indpls, where funeral services will begin at 11am. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Latvian Community Center or the Indianapolis First Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
