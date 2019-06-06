|
Pfc. Marvin E. Dickson
Indianapolis - The remains of an Indianapolis soldier who was killed in a German forest during World War II have been identified 74 years after his death.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced T that Army Pfc. Marvin E. Dickson's remains were identified through DNA analysis, dental records and other means.
Dickson was 19 when he was killed on Nov. 13, 1944, in Germany's Hürtgen Forest.
Surviving soldiers could not provide the exact location where Dickson was killed, and he was eventually listed as killed in action.
His remains were found in April 1947, but buried after they couldn't be identified. They were exhumed in 2017 and sent to a laboratory for identification.
Dickson was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division.
He was a Lineman who was sent out ahead to lay communication lines.
He received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Marvin was a member of Meadlawn Christian Church in Indianapolis, IN
Survived by first cousin Carolee Dickson Cox (husband Dale) of Lafayette, IN
and her children Larry (Denise) Cox of Lafayette, Greg (Sheryl) Cox of Wilmington, OH
Carla Sunderland (Tim) of Corydon, IN and Patrick (Leigh) Cox of Warsaw, IN
Other distant relatives.
He was the son of Oral and Eva (Ford) Dickson, deceased. Paternal Grandparents
Were Quincy and Clara Ellen Dickson, deceased.
PFC Dickson will be laid to rest in the Shannondale Cemetery with Full Military Honors at 11:00am Saturday June 8, 2019.
