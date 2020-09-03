1/
Phil and Betty Aguilar
Phil & Betty Aguilar

Greenfield - Phil & Betty Aguilar passed from this life into eternal life with God recently. Phil passed away on Wednesday, September 2nd, and Betty passed away on Friday, August 28th. They were married on June 6, 1961. Phil was from Los Angeles, California, and Betty was from Columbus, Indiana. They resided in Greenfield from 1965 to the present.

Their survivors include their children, Kim (Joe) Ammerman of North Vernon, IN; Lisa (Kim) Summers of Taylors, SC; Jon (Jen) Aguilar of Tucson, AZ; and Joel (Alexi) Aguilar of Durango, CO. There are 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Surviving is Phil's brother, Dr. John Aguilar, of Tempe, Arizona. Two sisters-in-law and two nephews (and their families) also survive in AZ & CA. Betty has a sister-in-law of TN surviving and many nieces and nephews (and their families) in several states.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 5th, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, with the memorial service following immediately, at Noon, at Burge Terrace Baptist Church, 9345 Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation at the church, at www.SeasonsFoundation.org, emailing them at Foundations@Seasons.org or by calling them directly at 847-825-3380.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

