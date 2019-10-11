|
Philip A. Brummit
Philip A. Brummit passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on December 4, 1927 to Philip Isaac and Mabel Lucas Brummit.
Upon graduation from high school, his interests were in the military. Philip served in the Navy, Air Force Army. After nearly thirty years of service, he retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. While in the service, he served in Europe, Vietnam and Korea.
As a graduate of the University of Tennessee, he was a loyal fan. Philip was also a graduate of American University in Washington D.C. After retiring from the Army, his career led him to become Vice President at Indiana National Bank.
He was a member of the Meridian Street Methodist Church, the Service Club where he was a past president, Scottish Rite, and American Legion.
Mr. Brummit was an avid runner. He had run in all fifty states and several marathons. Philip and his wife enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-two years, Margaret. His son, Philip K. Brummit, his granddaughter, Bridget Pickens, son-in-law, Larry Pickens, stepson, Charles Weesner, nieces, Anne (Mike) McKenna, Molly McKenna, cousins, Alice (Fred) Burrell and Paul Ward.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Billie Jean, daughter, Elaine Pickens, brother, Frank Brummit, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Brummit.
In honoring his wish, he will be cremated. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, 10am-12pm with a memorial service at 12:00pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Online condolences may be made at:
www.flannerbuchanan.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Salvation Army at 6060 Castleway W Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019