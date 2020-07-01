Philip Alan Woller
Indianapolis - Dr. Philip Alan Woller, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Phil always put others before himself, was a man of his word and had a loving relationship with God. His family will miss his smile that always came with a sparkle in his eye.
Phil was born December 9, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to Evelyn Woller. He attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where he met his wife, Barbara Jean Schmitz. Phil and Barbara were united in marriage on July 24, 1971 at St. Frederick's Catholic Church in Cudahy, WI. Phil then went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Marquette University.
Phil proudly served as a dentist in the United States Army for 22 years including assignments at Ft. Sam Houston, Camp Red Cloud (Korea), Ft. Knox, Ft. Polk, Amberg (Germany), Ft. Benjamin Harrison and Ft. Hood. While at Ft. Knox, he completed the Advanced Education Program in General Dentistry. Phil retired as a Colonel from the Army in 1997. He then worked as the Dental Director for HealthNet in Indianapolis for 17 years.
Phil was active in every aspect of his life. He was a member of the American Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector in his parishes and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul. He enjoyed Indy and Formula One racing, cycling, live music, disc golf and dancing at every wedding he attended. He was an avid runner: the highlight of his running career included finishing the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon in four hours and 30 minutes. He prioritized traveling with his family and joyfully coached his children's soccer and baseball teams. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his family.
Phil is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Barbara; children Sarah Fry (Addison), Paul Woller (Shannon) and Teresa Pallas (Christian); grandchildren Lillian and Henry Fry, Philip Austin, John Tyler and Paul Christopher Woller, and Christopher and Olivia Pallas -- who lovingly called him their Papa Phil; in-laws Mary Kaye Christensen, John Schmitz Jr. and Dale Jenkins; nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends and former colleagues. Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am EST at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46226. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. To access the Mass via livestream, please visit feeneyhornakkeystone.com. Interment will take place in La Crosse, WI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (svdpindy.org), Still Waters Adult Day Center (stillwatersadc.org) or Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's Disease (indianapolis.rsbaffiliate.com).
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary.
