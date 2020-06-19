Philip Barton Onderdonk, Jr.
Indianapolis - 77, passed at Simon Cancer Center on June 1, 2020. He was born in Cambridge, MD but grew up in Hawaii. He loved his family and his country. Following graduation from Johns Hopkins and Maryland Law School, Phil served in the US Army and was awarded the Bronze Star while serving in Vietnam. He loved his Job as American Legion National Judge Advocate where he fought for veteran's rights for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Onderdonk; daughter, Laura Martin; son, Bart Onderdonk; grandchildren, Zachary and Kaitlyn Martin; and siblings, John Onderdonk and Maggie Onderdonk.
A celebration of Phil's life will be held at Hoosier Village Retirement Community in Zionsville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The American Legion Veteran and Child Welfare Fund.
Check at arnmortuary.com for updates on a celebration of life.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.