Philip Barton Onderdonk Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Barton Onderdonk, Jr.

Indianapolis - 77, passed at Simon Cancer Center on June 1, 2020. He was born in Cambridge, MD but grew up in Hawaii. He loved his family and his country. Following graduation from Johns Hopkins and Maryland Law School, Phil served in the US Army and was awarded the Bronze Star while serving in Vietnam. He loved his Job as American Legion National Judge Advocate where he fought for veteran's rights for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Onderdonk; daughter, Laura Martin; son, Bart Onderdonk; grandchildren, Zachary and Kaitlyn Martin; and siblings, John Onderdonk and Maggie Onderdonk.

A celebration of Phil's life will be held at Hoosier Village Retirement Community in Zionsville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The American Legion Veteran and Child Welfare Fund.

Check at arnmortuary.com for updates on a celebration of life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved