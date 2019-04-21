|
|
Philip Curfman
Indianapolis - Philip Curfman, 60, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born June 10, 1958 in Indianapolis, the son of Richard and Alice (England) Curfman. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10 am at the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway chapel. Friends may call on Friday, April 26 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019