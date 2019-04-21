Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Philip Curfman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Curfman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Curfman


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip Curfman Obituary
Philip Curfman

Indianapolis - Philip Curfman, 60, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born June 10, 1958 in Indianapolis, the son of Richard and Alice (England) Curfman. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10 am at the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway chapel. Friends may call on Friday, April 26 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now