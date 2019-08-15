Services
Grinsteiner Funeral Home
1601 E New York Street
Indianapolis, IN 46201
(317) 632-5374
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grinsteiner Funeral Home
1601 E New York Street
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Grinsteiner Funeral Home
1601 E New York Street
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Philip Dean "Phil" Dalton


1967 - 2019
Philip Dean "Phil" Dalton Obituary
Philip "Phil" Dean Dalton

Indianapolis - Philip "Phil" Dean Dalton, 51 of Crawfordsville, Indiana formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on evening of August 8, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital as the results of his injuries at his work place.

He was born on August 16, 1967 to Larry Lee Dalton and the late Rose Ellen(Weaver) Dalton.

Phil was also preceded in death by his brother: Gratton "Gratt" Lee Dalton.

He was employed as dye repairman for FTIC Company in Jamestown, Indiana.

Survivors: children: Jacqueline M. Cooper, Philip D. Dalton, Jr.,Ashley M. Dalton, Taylor D. Haley, and Halee N. Haley; step-daughter: Lexie R. Calleja; one grandchild: Nova R. Fox father: Larry Lee Dalton: fiance' Tina Renee' Mullen; sisters: Cindy M.(John) Holt, Becky S. Bohr, Belinda J. Sanders, Deanna J.(James) Coffee; brother: Larry J.(Janice) Dalton; several nieces and nephews. Phil love to spend his time in the garage with friends repairing old cars, at present he was working on a 1965 Chevy, and great cookouts.

Visitation will be held at Grinsteiner Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Lee Dalton officiating.

Online condolences at grinsteinerfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019
