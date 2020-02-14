|
|
Philip Eugene Mead
Philip Eugene Mead, 96, died peacefully on February 10, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30, 1923, the son of Belle Stockham Wright (Canada) and Major Eugene Wynne Mead. His three older sisters were Frances, Phoebe, and Eugenia. At age 2 his family moved to Corregidor Island in the Philippines.
He was educated in California (Montessori through High School) and accepted to West Point. But after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the army. (Later, he wrote a memoire of his experiences in the Artillery Corps in the Pacific.) He was a Staff Intelligence Officer, promoted to Captain, awarded a Silver Star and served until the end of the war. In 1949, Phil earned a B.S. in Engineering at UC Berkley and subsequently worked as a Civil Engineer throughout his career. In 1946 he married Isabel Christine Wielus. They had two children Marcia Sprang (Kermit) and Martin Mead.
In 1974, Phil married his second wife, Charlotte Austin, who died in 2016. Charlotte had seven children (Eugene, Stephen, Gwen, Brian, George, Gregory and Roger Sprehn). Together, Charlotte and Phil have 19 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Throughout their marriage they shared great adventures both traveling and living abroad (Chile, Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, etc.) where Phil worked on international engineering projects.
After retirement, the Meads settled on the Pamlico River in NC where Phil restored a sailboat and happily engaged in frequent single-handed sailing. He remained civically involved serving on the city council and teaching the Captain's Merchant Mariners Course for the US Coast Guard. Later the Meads moved to St. Albans, Vermont where Phil continued his tradition of volunteerism, running the local Red Cross blood drives and assisting with accounting at Northwestern Medical Center.
In 2008, the Meads relocated to Indianapolis, IN residing at Westside Garden Plaza. There Phil was Treasurer on the Resident's Council. He also developed and managed an outstanding library, now named after him in honor of his contribution. Phil also had a special recipe for asparagus that he regularly prepared for his lunch mates. He loved reading on his Kindle, listening to classical music, and going to restaurants with Westside friends and family members. His depth of knowledge, wry wit, and sincere appreciation for everyone in his life were enduring. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (doctorswithoutborders.org) or call their Donor Services at (888) 392-0392.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020