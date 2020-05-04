Philip McDowell
Sheridan - Philip W. McDowell (73), Sheridan IN passed 5/1/20. Philip grew up & graduated in Hobart IN (1965). For full Obit. & Memorial Services see www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020.