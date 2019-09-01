|
|
Philip Richard (Dick) Peterson Jr.
Charlottesville, VA - Philip Richard (Dick) Peterson Jr, 84, passed away August 22, 2019.
Dick was born in Wisconsin on February 7, 1935 to the late Philip Peterson and Lorna Kopiske Peterson. After graduating from St. Mary High School in Menasha, Wisconsin, Dick enlisted in the Marine Corp where he served during the Korean War. After leaving the service, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he graduated with a degree in Political Science. Dick met Frances (Fran) Schmitzer in Menasha, Wisconsin while in high school but they did not become a couple until one summer during his college days. The two were married 61 years ago and have four children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Dick began his career in insurance with The Aetna in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He left Wisconsin to take a position as a surety bond underwriter with a national insurance company in Kansas City, Missouri. He then moved back to Neenah, Wisconsin to work for the McClone Agency opening their bond department. The opportunity arose to open the Indianapolis office of Seaboard Surety so Dick and family relocated to Indiana. After a very successful period with Seaboard, and then Marsh & McLennan, he joined the Herke Insurance Center as a partner and independent insurance agent. Dick purchased a majority of the interest in the agency in the mid 1990's and changed the name to Pillar Group Risk Management. From 1995 until his retirement in 2008 the agency enjoyed dramatic growth.
He took great pride in the people that worked for Pillar Group. They were colleagues, family and friends. However, his professional passion was his clients. Many have said that Dick was instrumental in the success of their business. They appreciated his counsel and his straight forward way of communicating. He left a legacy that many hold in high regard to this day.
Dick was one of the founding partners of Safety Management Group (SMG) in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1990. SMG is a nationally recognized professional services organization that provides workplace safety consulting, training, staffing, program planning and implementation. The company is regularly recognized as a Best Place to Work as well as named among the Fastest Growing Companies by Inc. 5000 Magazine in 2007. Dick was one of the founding members of the Metro Indianapolis Coalition for Construction Safety. He served on the board of the Associated General Contractors as well as advisory boards locally and nationally. He was as humble as he was generous. One of the many organizations he routinely supported was The Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis.
After retirement, Dick and Fran moved from Indianapolis to Virginia to be closer to family.
In addition to his work, Dick loved being by the water (especially his yearly sailing trips with friends), his beloved Sanibel Island, reading, playing golf & tennis, traveling, spending time with his family, and of course, his Green Bay Packers!
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother Peter Peterson.
Dick is survived by Fran Peterson, their children Stuart Peterson, Paul Peterson (Judy), Raci Matzke (Chris) and Patricia Schuebel (Martin), and his grandchildren Alec Peterson (Hannah), Parker Peterson (Rachel), Samantha Peterson, Claire Peterson, Kaitlyn Peterson, Andrew Matzke and Abigail Matzke, and great grandchild Preston Peterson.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at Westminster Canterbury of The Blue Ridge, Charlottesville Virginia on Saturday, September 28th at 1pm. A private family memorial will be held on Sanibel Island in Florida at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the Vista Memory and Health Care Units of Westminster Canterbury, and Hospice of The Piedmont in Charlottesville Virginia for their loving care and support.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dick may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https://curealz.org/giving/donate/), the Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911, or Hospice of The Piedmont in Charlottesville (https://www.hopva.org/make-a-gift-make-a-difference/).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019