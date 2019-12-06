|
Philip Stephen Lukes
Philip Stephen Lukes, the world's greatest husband, father, grandfather, Cubs, Bears, and Purdue fan, age 72, was called home with his Savior on November 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Phil was born on May 19, 1947 in Bloomington, IL. His family moved to West Lafayette, IN where he graduated from W.L. Jefferson and Purdue. Phil served in naval intelligence on the USS Chicago in Vietnam. In 1972, Phil moved to Carmel where he started his State Farm agency. He loved God and his family beyond measure. He never knew a stranger. His infectious smile, laugh, and loyalty brightened every room he entered and life he touched. He will be greatly missed. His proudest accomplishment was his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Margaret, two daughters Kacee (Michael) Catlin Carol (Joshua) Elliott, 6 grandchildren Megan, Evan, Grace, Samuel, Johnny, and Charlie, brothers Edward (Barbara) and Robert (Ann), numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and Bichon Max. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Frank and Grace Katherine Powell Lukes. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday December 14th at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church in Carmel. Visitation will be held from 1-3 with service following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Orchard Park Military Service Care Packages, Wheeler Mission, or Helping Heroes of America.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019