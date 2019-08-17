Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Philip Thrine Harpring Obituary
Philip Thrine Harpring

Indianapolis - Philip Thrine Harpring died August 13, 2019, at home in Indianapolis.

He was born to parents Alphons Harpring and Ruth Thrine Harpring on December 21,1946.

A graduate of Warren High School, Phil earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and a master's degree from Butler University and was a lifetime member of the IU Alumni Association. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Throughout his life, Phil's enthusiasm for athletics was a constant, from his dedication to gymnastics at the YMCA and the American Turners as a young man, to his career as a physical education teacher and coach from which he retired after many years in Lawrence Township, to his active membership in the Indy Dancers Club until his death.

Phil is survived by two daughters, Gina (Robert Moore) Harpring and Julie (Ian Eschbacher) Harpring; a sister, Sharon (David) Poultney; a brother, Gordon (Nora) Harpring; andgrandchildren, William and Claudia Harpring Eschbacher.

A gathering beginning at 1:30 p.m. will be held at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary on Sunday, August 18, 2019, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YMCA at the Athenaeum in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 17, 2019
