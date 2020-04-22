|
Philip Walker
Indianapolis - Philip Michael Walker, 82, of Indianapolis, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. He has found peace with the Lord. Born in Washington, IN, the youngest of three children of Vernon and Agnes Walker. He grew up and graduated from High School in Loogootee, IN. Phil's love of sports began as a young boy when he faithfully followed the Cincinnati Reds. Baseball season never started early enough and never lasted long enough for Phil. He graduated from Indiana University, where he developed a life-long devotion to IU basketball and football. Over the years, Phil wrote numerous letters of encouragement and congratulations to IU coaches and players. Phil was a fountain of knowledge regarding current and previous sports figures and teams. The Indiana Pacers were tops on his basketball list, but he enthusiastically followed all the NBA games. For many years, Phil was co-director of management for Starlight Musicals, events in the Market Square Arena, Hoosier Dome, Convention Center and the Coliseum. He was a partner in Walker Ross and Young, Inc., a production, management and promotion firm specializing in theatrical and sporting events in Indianapolis and throughout the Midwest. Sadly, health issues over the past several years rendered him unable to remain an active participant in business and community. In addition to his avid following of sports was Phil's admiration for the wit and wisdom of Charles Schulz. He took great pleasure in sending frequent cards and notes to family and friends, and many of them spoke through the words and pictures of Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sue Ellen Moore Walker, to whom he was most lovingly devoted; his special sister-in-law, Joann Moore Long; his nephew and wife, Jim and Julie Walker; and many nieces, nephews, and caring friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and wife, Joseph and Patricia Walker; his sister, Jeanne Wilhelmus; his mother-in-law, Margaret Moore Post; and his brother-in-law, David Long. Phil was dedicated to the happiness and welfare of his wife, parents, all his family and friends, always putting the needs of others before his own. Phil was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. A family burial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020