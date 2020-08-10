Phillip DeWayne "Waynie" Donoho
Greenwood - Phillip DeWayne "Waynie" Donoho, 57, of Greenwood, IN passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, IN. He was born June 12, 1963 at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, IN to Phillip B. Donoho and Sharon P. (McKinney) Donoho. He loved the sound of his mother's voice and cherished his mother, sisters, brother and family very dearly.
Survivors include his mother Sharon P. (McKinney) Donoho of Greenwood, IN; two sisters Dia L. Donoho of Greenwood, IN and Dana K. Huckleberry (Shawn) of Greenwood, IN; a brother Christopher D. Donoho (Sachiko) of San Diego, CA; two nieces Allyson Donoho of Hackensack, NJ, and Myli Donoho of San Diego, CA; five nephews Zen Donoho, of San Diego, CA, Devery Messer of Indianapolis, IN, Trevor Crain of Florida, Mitchell Huckleberry of Greenwood, IN, and Gabriel Huckleberry of Greenwood, IN; and one great-nephew Xavier Messer.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Granville McKinney and father Phillip B. Donoho.
The Reverend Bruce Waters will conduct a service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/phillip-donoho
Friends may call Saturday August 15, 2020 from 12 Noon until service time at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 mandates, facial coverings or masks are required for those attending. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN.
. Information at 317-738-0202.