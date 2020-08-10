1/1
Phillip DeWayne "Waynie" Donoho
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip DeWayne "Waynie" Donoho

Greenwood - Phillip DeWayne "Waynie" Donoho, 57, of Greenwood, IN passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, IN. He was born June 12, 1963 at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, IN to Phillip B. Donoho and Sharon P. (McKinney) Donoho. He loved the sound of his mother's voice and cherished his mother, sisters, brother and family very dearly.

Survivors include his mother Sharon P. (McKinney) Donoho of Greenwood, IN; two sisters Dia L. Donoho of Greenwood, IN and Dana K. Huckleberry (Shawn) of Greenwood, IN; a brother Christopher D. Donoho (Sachiko) of San Diego, CA; two nieces Allyson Donoho of Hackensack, NJ, and Myli Donoho of San Diego, CA; five nephews Zen Donoho, of San Diego, CA, Devery Messer of Indianapolis, IN, Trevor Crain of Florida, Mitchell Huckleberry of Greenwood, IN, and Gabriel Huckleberry of Greenwood, IN; and one great-nephew Xavier Messer.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Granville McKinney and father Phillip B. Donoho.

The Reverend Bruce Waters will conduct a service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/phillip-donoho. Please use Firefox internet or Google Chrome for optimal viewing. Friends may call Saturday August 15, 2020 from 12 Noon until service time at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 mandates, facial coverings or masks are required for those attending. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved