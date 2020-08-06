1/1
Phillip Edward Bourff
Phillip Edward Bourff

94, passed away on August 5, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1926 to the late Kanoah Edward and Lelia Viola (Martin) Bourff. Phillip was a veteran and he served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. He married Shirley A. and they spent 75 years together.

Phillip was a member of the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Indianapolis for more than 50 years.

Phillip is survived by his children, Pam (Don) Cathcart and Greg Bourff; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and his sister, Tudy Martin. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and 3 children, Michael Bourff, David Bourff, and Peggy Sue Riley.

A visitation will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 1pm at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
