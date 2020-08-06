Phillip Edward Bourff



94, passed away on August 5, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1926 to the late Kanoah Edward and Lelia Viola (Martin) Bourff. Phillip was a veteran and he served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. He married Shirley A. and they spent 75 years together.



Phillip was a member of the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Indianapolis for more than 50 years.



Phillip is survived by his children, Pam (Don) Cathcart and Greg Bourff; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and his sister, Tudy Martin. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and 3 children, Michael Bourff, David Bourff, and Peggy Sue Riley.



A visitation will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 1pm at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store