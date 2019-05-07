Phillip K. Poe



Indianapolis - Phillip K. Poe, 81, passed away May 4, 2019. He was an Air Traffic Controller for the Indianapolis International Airport. He also was a Veteran of the US Navy and a member of the American Legion. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles- an international non-profit organization, unites fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and by promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope. Phillip was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Sue Poe; son, Steven Workman and sister, Joycelynn (George) Huckaby. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Craft Poe; children, Allen (Kim) Workman, Bob (Shannon) Workman, Janice Workman, Debbie (Joe) Rush, Jack (Patti) Craft, Jeff (Lori) Craft, brothers, Steven Poe and Brett (Angie) Poe; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Wednesday May 8, 2019 and 10:30am-11:30am Thursday May 9, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Funeral Services will be 11:30am Thursday May 9, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 7, 2019