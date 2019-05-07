Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Phillip Poe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Poe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip K. Poe


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip K. Poe

Indianapolis - Phillip K. Poe, 81, passed away May 4, 2019. He was an Air Traffic Controller for the Indianapolis International Airport. He also was a Veteran of the US Navy and a member of the American Legion. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles- an international non-profit organization, unites fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and by promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope. Phillip was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Sue Poe; son, Steven Workman and sister, Joycelynn (George) Huckaby. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Craft Poe; children, Allen (Kim) Workman, Bob (Shannon) Workman, Janice Workman, Debbie (Joe) Rush, Jack (Patti) Craft, Jeff (Lori) Craft, brothers, Steven Poe and Brett (Angie) Poe; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Wednesday May 8, 2019 and 10:30am-11:30am Thursday May 9, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Funeral Services will be 11:30am Thursday May 9, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now