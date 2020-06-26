Phillip Keith Kreegar
Phillip Keith Kreegar

Westfield - Phillip Keith Kreegar, 82 of Westfield, IN passed away June 24, 2020. Phil was born in Anderson to the late James Kreegar and Uva (Johnson) Kreegar.

Phil was a 1955 graduate of Anderson High School. In 1958, he married his kindergarten sweetheart, Martha Ann Reed. Phil was a 1959 Purdue graduate, he served in the US Army and Reserves for 6 years leaving as a Captain. He worked at IFBCA for more than 35 years.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his sister, Donna (Bruce) Webster of Indianapolis.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Ann (Reed) Kreegar; children; Greg (Elaine) Kreegar, Pam (Doug) Lawler, and Deb (Doug) McConnell; grandchildren, Zach Kreegar, Jacob Lawler, Nathan (Erin) Lawler, Logan and Lauryn McConnell.

Family and friends will gather from 1-3 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Thrive Christian Church, 15091 Towne Road, Westfield, with the Funeral Service beginning at 3 pm.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Phil's complete obituary.

Arrangements: Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
