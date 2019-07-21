|
Phillip W. Phipps Sr.
Indianapolis, IN - Phillip W. Phipps Sr., 82, CW3, USA, Retired, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on July 9, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to parents, Wayne Phipps and Cecilia Korpowski. He married the love of his life, Aurelea Anne Dixon his wife of 63 years on October 29, 1955, and they had six children. They traveled extensively while he proudly served his country in the United States Army. His 26-year career had him serving in the United States, Panama, Germany, and Korea. He retired from Fort Benjamin Harrison in 1981. He was a devoted and loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Phillip was a patriotic family man who demonstrated his love of life through his volunteer work. While his children were young, he served as a Pack Master to the Cub Scouts while living in Germany. He also coached football and baseball teams, umpired for Little League Baseball and was actively involved in the youth bowling association for his children. As an avid bowler he had multiple 300 games and proudly wore his 300 ring.
Among Phil's many hobbies, he took great pride in his woodworking talents building a grandfather clock from scratch. He enjoyed leather crafting and created his own designed purse for the love of his life. He spent many late nights on his love for HO model trains while laying out a miniature city that every child was in awe of when viewing.
Phil dedicated his life to the Catholic church from a very young age, always volunteering in any capacity he could, and continued throughout his life while serving as a Eucharistic Minister. After his children were raised and retiring from the US Army, the Knights of Columbus filled his life with great joy and pride. Phil served in numerous leadership positions with the Knights of Columbus Council 5290 and Assembly 2850. He was a 30-year Honorary Life Member. Phillip held positions as the Grand Knight, Deputy Grand Knight, Chancellor, Trustee and Outside Guard. Phillip took great pride in personally recruiting 276 new Knights and building the Knights of Columbus through forming six new councils throughout Indiana. He also held the State position of District Deputy for four years.
He is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Bruce) Shackett; son, Phil Phipps; son, Mark Phipps; daughter, Debi McGee; son, Michael (Reba) Phipps; and son, Paul (Andrea) Phipps; granddaughter, Michelle Phipps; granddaughter, Jennifer (Tim) Stapleton; grandson, Joey (Christina) Utley; grandson, Paul (Joetta) Phipps; granddaughter, Mandi (Jonathan) York; grandson, Josh (Rebecca) Shackett; grandson, Michael Phipps; granddaughter, Nicole McGee; and grandson, Kyle (Crystal) Phipps; half-brother Johnnie Phipps and half-sister Rita (Larry) Bright. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Preston, Sophia, Caroline; Aubriana, Ashton, and Lucille; Mariah; Catherine; Lucas and Abigail. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Aurelea, parents Wayne Phipps and Cecilia Szylagyi, half-sister Susan Szylagyi and great-granddaughter, Chrissi Phipps.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gibault School for Boys at http://www.gibault.org.
Visitation will be held for family and friends on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with a Rosary Service at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church - 46th Street. He will be buried with full military honors in a grave side service at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019