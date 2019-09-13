Services
Swartz Family Church & Chapel - Funeral & Cremation Services
2020 S. State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
317-881-0202
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saints Francis and Clare Roman Catholic Church
5901 West Olive Branch Road
Greenwood, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Francis and Clare Roman Catholic Church
5901 West Olive Branch Road
Greenwood, IN
Phylles J. Trammell

Phylles J. Trammell Obituary
Phylles J. Trammell

Greenwood, IN - Phylles J. Trammell 92, of Greenwood, IN passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019. Father Steve Giannini will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Saints Francis and Clare Roman Catholic Church, 5901 West Olive Branch Road in Greenwood. Friends may call before the mass from 9 a.m. until service time in the church. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. Swartz Family Church and Chapel - Funeral and Cremation Services in Greenwood is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartmortuary.com. Information 317-881-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
