Phyllis A. Imel
Indianapolis - Phyllis A. Imel, 84 passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Imel.
Born in Kentucky, Phyllis spent the majority of her childhood and all of her adult life in Indianapolis. She attended Indianapolis Public Schools, graduating from George Washington High School as Valedictorian of her senior class. Phyllis received a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana Central College (University of Indianapolis) and a Master's Degree in Education from Butler University. After graduation she was employed with Indianapolis Public Schools as a Teacher, Principal and Administrator. After retirement from IPS, she was elected to the Indianapolis Public Schools Hall of Fame, honoring her years of striving for the best educational experience possible for thousands of IPS students, both during her educational career and in retirement as well.
During her tenure as Principal of IPS School #46, President George H. Bush flew to Indianapolis to present her with his Points of Light Award, given to individuals who demonstrate the transformative power of service and are driving significant and sustained impact through their everyday actions and words that light the path for other points of light.
Phyllis was a Charter member of Delta Kappa Gamma (International Society for Key Women Educators) and served as past president (1978-80) of Delta Kappa Gamma, Beta Gamma Chapter.
After retirement from Indianapolis Public Schools, Phyllis founded and was the Executive Director of TEACHERS' TREASURES. This organization, a volunteer based "Store for Teachers", obtains and distributes school supplies FREE to Marion County Teachers of students in need. Teachers' Treasures, in partnership with local businesses, charitable foundations, neighborhood organizations and individual contributions currently assists more than 5,910 teachers from 254 schools each year with getting the school supplies their students need. More that 100,000 students are impacted by Teachers' Treasures each year.
Phyllis is survived by daughter Wendy Fernandez. Also surviving are 8 stepchildren, Richard (Kim), Stephen (Barbara), Sue Nelson, David (Terry), Jon (Earla), Becky Chastain (Tim), Jack and Robin (Shelly). In addition, Phyllis leaves 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great -great grandchildren. Also, her faithful doggies, Bunny (deceased) and Molly, who remained by Phyllis's side until the end.
The Imel family sends special thanks and appreciation to Trella Webb, who gave Phyllis exceptional care as her caretaker and friend for the past 6 years, as well as Dr. Matthew W. Wolenski and the staff of IU Geriatrics, and PREMIER Home Hospice.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr Indianapolis, IN 46228. A funeral service will follow at 1pm. Entombment will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Phyllis at www.flannerbuchanan.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Phyllis' honor to Teachers' Treasures,
1800 E 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46201.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020