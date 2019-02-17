|
|
Phyllis A. Walters
Orlando, FL - Phyllis A. Walters was born in Edinburgh, IN, on January 19, 1936, to the late Ivan and Florence Gwaltney, and passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Orlando, FL. She graduated from Lebanon High School and attended Indiana University in 1954. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 62 years Clarence Walters and two children; Kevin Walters and Tamyra Walters-Cook of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by three grandchildren whom were her pride and joy. Phyllis was laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery surrounded by friends and family on February 15, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019