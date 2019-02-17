Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Walters


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis A. Walters Obituary
Phyllis A. Walters

Orlando, FL - Phyllis A. Walters was born in Edinburgh, IN, on January 19, 1936, to the late Ivan and Florence Gwaltney, and passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Orlando, FL. She graduated from Lebanon High School and attended Indiana University in 1954. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 62 years Clarence Walters and two children; Kevin Walters and Tamyra Walters-Cook of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by three grandchildren whom were her pride and joy. Phyllis was laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery surrounded by friends and family on February 15, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.