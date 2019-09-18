Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Milner Chapel at Second Presbyterian Church
7700 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Milner Chapel at Second Presbyterian Church
7700 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
1930 - 2019
Indianapolis - Phyllis Ann Lady Chambers passed away on September 15, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Edward Lawrence and Marie Conrad Lady. She was raised in Indianapolis and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School. Following in her father's footsteps, she received her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1952 from Purdue University. She was one of six women in her pharmacy graduation class. While at Purdue, she met her future husband, Donald, also a pharmacy student. Along with her husband and father, she owned and operated Lady and Chambers Drugs in Plainfield, Indiana for 11 years. She and her husband then moved to Madison, Indiana where they started-up, owned and operated Chambers' Drugs for over 20 years. She relished her role as a grandmother to her only grandchild, Lauren, who was the light of her life. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Chambers Strohm and husband Paul of Louisville, and Natalie Chambers and husband Mark Coates of Indianapolis; her sister Shirley Lady Wing of Brownsburg; and her nieces and nephews, Cheryl Lady Bove of Indianapolis and Phoenix, AZ; Elayne Wing Goodman of Brownsburg; Michael Lady of Indianapolis; and Russell Wing of Charlotte, North Carolina, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, granddaughter and brother Conrad Lady. The family thanks Dr. Rafat Abonour, the IU Health nurses, techs, pharmacists, transfusion experts, and schedulers who brought deep knowledge, gentle hands, and warm encouragement to each encounter over the years, and, most recently, the physician, nursing, and patient care support teams at IU Health North Hospital and IU Health Hospice for their skill and extraordinary compassion. Private graveside services are planned, with a calling for family and friends at noon and a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, in the Milner Chapel at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 18, 2019
