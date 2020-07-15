1/
Phyllis Ann Snow
1950 - 2020
Indianapolis - Phyllis Ann Snow

69 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1950 in Indianapolis to the late Paul & Martha Snow. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Miranda (Jon) Benson; three brothers, Fred (Marcy), Bob (Melanie), and Mike (Dee) Snow; sister, Kay (Ken)Hall; two grandchildren, Taylor Snow and Alex Benson and one great grandson, Hayden Snow. A memorial gathering will be Friday, July 24th from 6:00 to 8:00 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis. A Memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home.

Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services. You are invited to read Phyllis's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
