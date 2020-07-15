Phyllis Ann Snow
Indianapolis - Phyllis Ann Snow
69 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1950 in Indianapolis to the late Paul & Martha Snow. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Miranda (Jon) Benson; three brothers, Fred (Marcy), Bob (Melanie), and Mike (Dee) Snow; sister, Kay (Ken)Hall; two grandchildren, Taylor Snow and Alex Benson and one great grandson, Hayden Snow. A memorial gathering will be Friday, July 24th from 6:00 to 8:00 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis. A Memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services. You are invited to read Phyllis's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
