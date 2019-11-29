|
Phyllis Bond Hicks
Phyllis Bond Hicks passed away November 27. She was born February 25, 1928 to John Lane Bond and Mildred Hamblen Bond in Roswell, New Mexico. She was the manager of Jet Credit Federal Union (Allison's Credit Union) until retirement. She is survived by 3 children
Memorial service will be Thursday, December 5, at the North Salem UMC, 11 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to "Life's Journey Hospice" 10241 E CR 100 N. INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46234 Attn: Tracy Harvey; Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019