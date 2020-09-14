1/1
Phyllis Crickmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Crickmore

Phyllis Crickmore, 95, of Fishers, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1924 to John and Bertha (Eller) Crossley in Fishers, Indiana.

Phyllis was a lifelong Fishers resident and lifelong member of Fishers United Methodist Church. Phyllis and Vernon, her husband of 55 years, loved to travel, square dance and round dance together. Her family was the most important thing in her life.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Ann Cox and Cynthia Lynn (Anthony) Gatto; grandchildren, Todd Crickmore, Amanda (Pete) Leist, Sean Crickmore, Kelly Lauren Cox, Nicolaus (Holly) Gatto, Michael (Kasey) Gatto, and Thomas Gatto; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Cox, Autumn Leist, Dominic Gatto, Luca Gatto, Giana Rose Gatto, and Julieta Gatto.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Crickmore in 2006; son, Stephen T. Crickmore; brother, Clifford Crossley; sister, Pauline Moore; baby brother, Donald Crossley; and grandson, Robert Allen Crickmore.

Private family services were held. Randall & Roberts Funeral Home has been entrusted with Phyllis' care.

For donations, please consider the Semper Fi Fund with helps wounded Marines and their families at: www.semperfifund.org

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved