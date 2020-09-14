Phyllis Crickmore
Phyllis Crickmore, 95, of Fishers, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1924 to John and Bertha (Eller) Crossley in Fishers, Indiana.
Phyllis was a lifelong Fishers resident and lifelong member of Fishers United Methodist Church. Phyllis and Vernon, her husband of 55 years, loved to travel, square dance and round dance together. Her family was the most important thing in her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Ann Cox and Cynthia Lynn (Anthony) Gatto; grandchildren, Todd Crickmore, Amanda (Pete) Leist, Sean Crickmore, Kelly Lauren Cox, Nicolaus (Holly) Gatto, Michael (Kasey) Gatto, and Thomas Gatto; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Cox, Autumn Leist, Dominic Gatto, Luca Gatto, Giana Rose Gatto, and Julieta Gatto.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Crickmore in 2006; son, Stephen T. Crickmore; brother, Clifford Crossley; sister, Pauline Moore; baby brother, Donald Crossley; and grandson, Robert Allen Crickmore.
Private family services were held. Randall & Roberts Funeral Home has been entrusted with Phyllis' care.
For donations, please consider the Semper Fi Fund with helps wounded Marines and their families at: www.semperfifund.org
