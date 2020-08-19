Phyllis Gaye Strawder
Mooresville - Phyllis Gaye (Cravens) Strawder (79) passed away peacefully on Monday August 17, 2020, in her home in Mooresville, Indiana. Phyllis was born August 5, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Russ and Bertha (Adwell) Cravens.
Phyllis was a loving daughter to Russ and Bertha. As a young woman, strangers often thought Phyllis and Bertha were friends instead of mother and daughter. The mother-daughter duo were extremely close and until the times of their deaths, Russ and Bertha were a steady and constant presence in the lives of Phyllis and her children. As a mother of two young children, Phyllis balanced her career with childrearing and still managed to spend what seemed like endless summer days on the family houseboat at Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee. Mimi, as her grandchildren called her, was a devoted grandma who created many adventures and experiences for her grandchildren. She took them to Disneyland, national parks, and wild animal parks. On her visits to Nevada, she also allowed them to do and eat all the things mom and dad would not let them have. Phyllis was a loyal and dedicated friend, and she enjoyed a vibrant social life. She is remembered by her friends as a sweet and kind lady. Phyllis was thoughtful, spunky, and brave.
Phyllis graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1959 and Indiana Business College in 1960. She retired from the Human Resource Department of Eli Lilly Corporate Center in 2004.
After her retirement, Phyllis enjoyed traveling through many of the national parks and spending winters as a snowbird in Naples, Florida, with her longtime friend Debbie Walton. She also enjoyed frequent visits to see her grandchildren in Nevada.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Jason Strawder (Marjorie Resler) of Ft. Myers, Florida; daughter Jill Strawder-Bubala (Lou) of Washoe Valley, Nevada; and grandchildren Louis, Zora, and Maylyn, all of Washoe Valley.
The family thanks the Indiana University/Methodist Hospice Team for its support and guidance over the past two months.
Phyllis' life will be honored at a private prayer service. Those wishing to share a memorial contribution are invited to do so in her name to her church's General Mission Fund. Checks can be mailed to Mooresville First United Methodist Church, 900 Indianapolis Road, Mooresville, Indiana 46158.
