Phyllis I. Dodge
Indianapolis - Phyllis I. Dodge, 89, passed away February 26, 2020. She was a Dental Assistant for Dr. Carolyn Spandau. Previously, she worked at the IU School of Dentistry and Dr. John Collins. She was a member of Chapel Rock Christian Church. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William Dodge; children, Diane (Dave) Vinup and Larry (Jeanne) Dodge; 3 grandchildren, Lauren, Leslie and Danielle; 2 great grandchildren, Grant and Isabelle. Services are 1pm Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 11am-1pm prior to the Service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020