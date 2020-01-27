|
|
Phyllis J. Stevens
Indianapolis - Age 90, passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1929 in Indianapolis to the late Tom and Katherine Scully. Phyllis was a bookkeeper for many companies such as, Indiana National Bank, T Berry Electronics, along with her husband's pizza shops, Tu-Your Door Pizza. She was also a long-standing member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, being one of the ladies who would always assist with stuffing the bulletins for Sunday Mass.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, James G. Stevens. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki M. Stevens and Sheri A. Jeffers; sons, James G. Stevens II and Thomas L. Stevens; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, with visitation starting at 9am. Burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Fishers, IN. Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020