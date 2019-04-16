|
|
Phyllis J. Zinser
Indianapolis - 90, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born November 2, 1928 in Greensburg, IN, to the late Frank and Ellena Ziegler. Phyllis was a graduate of Clarksburg High School. She married William "Bill" Zinser, and he preceded her in death April 21, 2015. Phyllis was a bookkeeper for Troy Oil Company for 25 years and then Dealers Engine Sales, retiring in 1984. Phyllis was an active member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church. She loved dancing, fishing, traveling (especially to St. Pete, FL) cooking and playing euchre.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Judy Wampner (Kenny), Pam Bullock (Gerald) and Paul Zinser (Rita); grandchildren, Lisa Thompson (Jim), Michael Zinser (Julie), Jennifer Winget (Matt), Dawn Bean (Bobby) and Heather Davis (Mike); 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Hermitage. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019