|
|
Phyllis Jane Knotts
Elwood - Phyllis Jane Knotts age 87, of Elwood, Indiana passed away January 28, 2020, at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers, Indiana. Phyllis was born on February 17th, 1932. She was the only child of Dr. Victor S. Owen and Mary Jane (DeHority) Owen. She married Harry F. Knotts, Jr. on Aug. 30th, 1952. She graduated from Elwood High School in 1949. She attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was employed at Insurance Audit and Inspection in Indianapolis until retirement.
Phyllis was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Indiana Hoosiers and the Indianapolis Colts and loved playing golf at the Elwood Country Club. She enjoyed spending the winter months in Clearwater Beach, Florida with her husband Harry.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her three sons all of Indianapolis: Spencer (Betsy) Knotts, Bryan (Karen) Knotts and Kevin (Cindy) Knotts; and two grandchildren, Sam Knotts and Elizabeth Knotts of Indianapolis.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted by Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood, IN.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Phyllis Knotts to the , Greater Indiana Chapter. www.alz.org/indiana/ <http://www.alz.org/indiana/>
Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com <http://www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com>
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020