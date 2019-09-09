Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jeanne Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Jeanne Mayer Obituary
Phyllis Jeanne Mayer

Greenwood -

Phyllis Jeanne Mayer, 76, of Greenwood, passed away on September 8, 2019.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 with a service beginning at 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now