Phyllis Jeanne Mayer
Greenwood -
Phyllis Jeanne Mayer, 76, of Greenwood, passed away on September 8, 2019.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 with a service beginning at 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019