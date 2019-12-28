|
Phyllis Oakes
Noblesville - Phyllis I. Oakes, 93, of Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. She was born on May 12, 1926 to George and Cora (Dellinger) Lawhon in Noblesville, Indiana.
Phyllis was a 1946 graduate of Noblesville High School. She worked for Hoosier Dairy, Hudler Press, and assisted her husband in his plumbing business. Phyllis was Past Matron of Noblesville Radiant Chapter Order of Eastern Star #200 and enjoyed quilting and working crossword puzzles. Most of all, Phyllis loved her family.
She is survived by her son, Bill (Fran) Oakes; daughter, Christy E. Oakes; sisters, Marjorie Quear and Esther Jarvis; brother, Ernest Lawhon; four grandchildren, Evan Matthew Oakes, Kyle Patrick Oakes, Eric William Oakes, and Ryan A. Kirkendall; and ten great-grandchildren, Keegan Oakes, Owen Oakes, Addilynn Oakes, Henry Kirkendall, William Kirkendall, Miles Kirkendall, Brayson Oakes, Ella Oakes, Callen Oakes, and Olivia Oakes.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, William Oakes in 1993; sister, Sarah Brooks; and brothers, James, Jack, and Charles Lawhon.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street in Noblesville, with visitation from 12:00 noon to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Masonic Home, 690 South State Street, Franklin, IN 46131.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019