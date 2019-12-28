Services
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
(317) 773-2584
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Oakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Oakes


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Oakes Obituary
Phyllis Oakes

Noblesville - Phyllis I. Oakes, 93, of Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. She was born on May 12, 1926 to George and Cora (Dellinger) Lawhon in Noblesville, Indiana.

Phyllis was a 1946 graduate of Noblesville High School. She worked for Hoosier Dairy, Hudler Press, and assisted her husband in his plumbing business. Phyllis was Past Matron of Noblesville Radiant Chapter Order of Eastern Star #200 and enjoyed quilting and working crossword puzzles. Most of all, Phyllis loved her family.

She is survived by her son, Bill (Fran) Oakes; daughter, Christy E. Oakes; sisters, Marjorie Quear and Esther Jarvis; brother, Ernest Lawhon; four grandchildren, Evan Matthew Oakes, Kyle Patrick Oakes, Eric William Oakes, and Ryan A. Kirkendall; and ten great-grandchildren, Keegan Oakes, Owen Oakes, Addilynn Oakes, Henry Kirkendall, William Kirkendall, Miles Kirkendall, Brayson Oakes, Ella Oakes, Callen Oakes, and Olivia Oakes.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, William Oakes in 1993; sister, Sarah Brooks; and brothers, James, Jack, and Charles Lawhon.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street in Noblesville, with visitation from 12:00 noon to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Masonic Home, 690 South State Street, Franklin, IN 46131.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -