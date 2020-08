Phyllis PricePhyllis Jean Price, age 83, crossed the rainbow bridge on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Phyllis was born October 17, 1936.A memorial gathering for Phyllis will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Leppert Mortuaries - Nora, 740 East 86th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240, followed by a celebration of life at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wolf Park, information and the full obituary can be found at www.leppertmortuarynora.com