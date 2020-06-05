Phyllis Sissom
Indianapolis - Phyllis Jean Sissom, 78, of Indianapolis, passed on June 4, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis with a service at 2:00pm. She will be laid to rest on Monday, 10:30am at Valley Grove Cemetery, Milton, IN. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.