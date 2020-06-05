Phyllis Sissom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Sissom

Indianapolis - Phyllis Jean Sissom, 78, of Indianapolis, passed on June 4, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis with a service at 2:00pm. She will be laid to rest on Monday, 10:30am at Valley Grove Cemetery, Milton, IN. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Service
02:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Burial
10:30 AM
Valley Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved