- - Phyllis Taylor Bennet passed away on March 9, 2019 at the age of 90.

She was one of the first female surgeons, a Champion Ballroom dancer and seamstress.

She is survived by her son George Taylor and step daughter Patricia Bennet, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Bennet, her parents Palmer and Cora Johnson and her brother Charles Johnson. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced later.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019
