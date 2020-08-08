Phyllis Weaver
Indianapolis - Phyllis Jean Weaver, LCOL, USAF, RET
Lieutenant Colonel Phyllis "Jean" Weaver returned to her heavenly home on August 7, 2020. Her devotion and firm belief in God supported her through her final journey and ultimately gave her peace.
Jean was born to the late Hubert and Helen Weaver in Wabash, Indiana on April 25, 1926. Eventually her family moved to Indianapolis where her father started working with the railroad. She attended and graduated from Arsenal Tech High School. After high school she enrolled and graduated from St. Vincent's Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. This training led to her being commissioned to serve as a Registered Nurse in the United States Air Force. Jean rarely spoke to anyone about her service simply because that was just the way she was, modest about all her achievements and accomplishments in her lifetime.
Once commissioned, the Air Force sent her to Indiana University, Bloomington to get her B.S. Degree in Nursing. Her first official duty station was to Wiesbaden, Germany where she worked in the hospital on the Wiesbaden Air Base and flew as a flight nurse on medical evacuation flights. One flight proved to be particularly difficult when they were asked to fly into a Russian occupied Czechoslovakia under the escort of Russian fighter planes once in their air space. Their mission was to pick up a civilian U.S. news reporter who had become extremely ill while in that country. They had only a limited time to get him and get back up and out of Czechoslovakia under Russian fighter planes escort to ensure they did not deviate from the expected flight plan. She also served at several other Air Force Hospitals including Grissom Air Force Base, Peru, IN, Westover Air Force Base, Westover, MA and finished her career at Elmdorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, AK. Jean served our Nation out of her love for our country for 20 years, hanging up her wings in 1972.
Upon retiring, she returned home to Indianapolis where she continued to serve others. Not only did she care over the years for her mother, her brother-in-law and both her younger and older sister's until they passed in her home, she taught nursing classes through Community Hospital for several years as well. She was a devout Christian and was an active member of the Lawrence United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She worked heartily for her Lord by giving her money, her time, and her talents well into her late 80's.
Jean never married but she is survived by her two nieces, Susan (David) Burnworth and Laurie (Russell) Turk and two nephews, Tom (Barbara) Beuke and Jerry White. She had 6 great nieces and nephews, and 11 great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister's Betty White and Patricia Beuke and her beloved fur-babies Gracie and Bessie. Per her request there will be no services. People wishing to make a donation in her memory Jean would be pleased if they were made to Rosie's Southside Animal Shelter, Indianapolis or to a charity of your own choice.
A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a better place. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure. A living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure. Aunt Jean you lived your life well in your service to others and your God, and we will deeply miss you but you will remain forever in our hearts.
