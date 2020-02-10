Services
Phylliss Gretchen Harting-Ponder Obituary
Phylliss Gretchen Harting-Ponder

Indianapolis - Born March 24, 1930, passed from life on February 8, 2020, to be reunited with her departed husband, Lester M. Ponder, and her departed son, Jeffery A. Maliff. She lived in Indianapolis her entire life where she was very involved in her community. She was a devoted wife, a generous Mother, doting Grandmother and loyal friend. Phylliss was a talented artist in her own right. She had a perpetual thirst for learning and was an avid fan of the Butler Bulldogs, the Indianapolis Indians and animals of any kind. She is survived by her daughter Katherine Cahill, husband Bob; daugher-in-law, Anne Maliff; her granddaughter, Mary Maliff Robbs, husband Austin. A celebration of life will be held at Marquette Manor on February 13th at 1:00 pm in Foundation Hall. The service will begin at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Humane Society of Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant St., Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -