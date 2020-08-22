Pieternella "Nell" Van Beest Moore
Indianapolis - Pieternella (Nell) (Van Beest) Moore passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1932 in Rotterdam, Netherlands to the late Wilhelmina (Brama) and Pieter Van Beest.On September 3, 1955, while living in Amsterdam, Nell met James Moore, who was in the Air Force, stationed in Germany. Since neither of them could speak the other's language, they would sit on a bench under a streetlight and communicate by using an English/Dutch dictionary. During this time when they were dating, they fell in love and got engaged. They were married the following year on April 28, 1956 in Amsterdam. On September 1, 1956, she came to America with Jim since his time in the Air Force was over. They built a beautiful home, she learned English, got her USA citizenship, made a wonderful life together and had six children. Nell loved children and had her own in-home daycare, called Oma's TLC Daycare. She babysat many children over the years and loved them all. Some of them, as adults, still came by to see her when they were in the neighborhood. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years James (Jim) Moore, daughter Ann (Ray) Collyear, son Michael (Ellen) Moore, daughter Carolyn Scroggham, daughter Lisa (Brian) Williams, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a brother, nieces and nephews whom still live in the Netherlands. Pieternella was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, an infant daughter, another daughter Sonja (Moore) Carter, a great-granddaughter Sonja Wilhelmina Carter, and son in law Michael Scroggham, Sr. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 and from 10am-11am on Wednesday , August 26, 2020 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250. Funeral Service will be 11:00am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. According to CDC and state guidelines, we request attendees wear a mask and social distance when not with their group. Seating will be limited for service, but you can watch this event via livestream at www.twitch.tv/indianafuneralcare
Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Riley Children's Hospital.